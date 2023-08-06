Вчені пояснили, чому леви мають гриви, з'ясувалося, це не тільки для того, "щоб виглядати круто". Гриви левів також допомагають їм захищатися від хижаків, справляти враження на левиць і підтримувати тепло.

Гриви левів складаються з товстого шару волосся, яке росте на шиї та плечах. Грива може бути різного кольору, від чорного до коричневого до коричневого.

Вчені вважають, що гриви левів спочатку розвивалися як спосіб захисту від хижаків. Грива може зробити лева виглядати більшим і страшнішим, що може відлякати хижаків, пише Live Science.

Bruce Patterson, a retired mammalian researcher at the Field Museum in Chicago, noted that these "shiny braids are designed to impress other lions, both potential mates and potential rivals." According to Patterson, male lions (Panthera leo) have large heads and necks, and manes exaggerate these features.

In other words, he added, lions' manes also help them impress lionesses. Since females prefer lions with large manes, they perceive it as a sign of health and strength.

Finally, lions' manes help them keep warm. The mane can retain the lion's body heat, which is important for lions living in cold climates," the scientist added.

According to him, the size and shape of a lion's mane can depend on several factors, such as the climate in which it lives, its genetics, and its testosterone levels. Lions living in cold climates tend to have larger manes than lions living in warmer climates. This is because manes help lions keep warm in cold weather.

It is noted that lions with higher testosterone levels also have larger manes. This is because testosterone stimulates hair growth.

